CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.39.

CommScope Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. CommScope has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

