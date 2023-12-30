Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

