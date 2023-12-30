Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $130.92. 2,049,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

