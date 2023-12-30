Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

