HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 972 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.42. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

