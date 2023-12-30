Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

