West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 875 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

