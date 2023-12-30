Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.02. 1,766,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.46. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.