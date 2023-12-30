Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $510.42. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

