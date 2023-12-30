Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

