Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.