Bfsg LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

