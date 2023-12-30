Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.67. 2,300,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.16.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

