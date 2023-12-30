Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 253 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

