HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.79. 804,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

