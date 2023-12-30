Private Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

