HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

