Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,122 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 13.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

