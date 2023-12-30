Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 70,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

