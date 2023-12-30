Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.9% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

