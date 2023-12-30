Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.