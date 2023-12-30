Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

