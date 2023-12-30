Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $65,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

