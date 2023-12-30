Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

