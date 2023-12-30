Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 166 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

CRM traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $263.14. 3,706,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $130.36 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.