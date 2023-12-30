Modus Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $436.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

