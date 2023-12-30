Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.56.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

