NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

