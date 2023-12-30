Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 197 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.67. 2,300,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

