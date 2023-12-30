Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $200,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.