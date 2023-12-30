Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE BMY opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

