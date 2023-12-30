Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

BX opened at $130.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

