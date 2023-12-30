Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

