Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

