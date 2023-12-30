O Connor Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Connor Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

