Golden State Equity Partners Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

