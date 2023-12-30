Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 373 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.