Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $219,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

BAC stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

