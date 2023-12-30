Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. 2,517,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

