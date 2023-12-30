Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,403 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

BMY opened at $51.29 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

