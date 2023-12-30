Bfsg LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.24. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $241.68 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

