Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 68.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $157.65. 7,316,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

