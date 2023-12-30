Avestar Capital LLC Has $38 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 122.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

