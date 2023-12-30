Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.87. 1,104,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

