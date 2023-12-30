One Day In July LLC Sells 5,163 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. 1,951,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

