O Connor Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Connor Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 10,489,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.