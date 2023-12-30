Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.22 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

