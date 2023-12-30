12,029 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 6,939,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

