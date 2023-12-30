Avestar Capital LLC Has $776,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.82. 949,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

