Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.82. 949,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

